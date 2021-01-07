UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Found Dead In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:50 PM

Two brothers found dead in multan

Dead bodies of two brothers were recovered from a house situated in the vicinity of police station Kupp, official informed Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Dead bodies of two brothers were recovered from a house situated in the vicinity of police station Kupp, official informed Thursday.

Corpses were identified as Sabir Qureshi advocate and his brother Fazeel Qureshi SSP Operations, SP City, DSP Haram Gate and SHO Kupp police station reached on the spot to review the situation.

Dead bodies were moved to Nishtar hospital for autopsy.

IG Punjab taking notice into the incident, sought report from Regional Police Officer (RPO ) after collecting details of the murder case.

Police have started investigation.

