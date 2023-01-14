Two brothers gunned down

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Two brothers were gunned down over an old enmity in Kamer Mushani area here on Saturday.

Police said that two brothers- Ziaullah and Ataullah belonging to Araeen family were going to Sargodha by a jeep when some members of their rival family Shahu Khel allegedly opened fire at them.

Both the brothers received critical bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Police and Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem.

Talking to the media, SP investigation Ziaullah said that perpetrators of the double murdercase would soon be arrested.