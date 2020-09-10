Two Brothers Gunned Down In Kharan
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:26 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead two brothers near Grid Station area of Kharan district on Thursday.
According to Levies sources, both the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at them and fled from the scene.
As a result, both the brothers died on spot after receiving bullet wounds.
The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.