Two brothers gunned down in Kharan

Unknown gunmen shot dead two brothers near Grid Station area of Kharan district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead two brothers near Grid Station area of Kharan district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, both the victims were on way to somewhere on a motorbike when armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, both the brothers died on spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.