Two Brothers Gunned Down Over Minor Dispute
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 10:50 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Two brothers had been gunned down over pity issue in village Khurrum Paracha in the limits of Taxila Police station , police sources have said.
They said that Nusrat Shah wanted to install an electric pole for power supply to his house on the common inherited land which was objected by his cousins Touqeer Shah and Toufeeq Shah.
When Nusrat was working on the site, Touqeer Shah and Toufeeq Shah came and objected the work and during exchange of hot word, Nusrat took out his pistol and showered bullets over both brothers killing them on the spot.
The accused managed to escape from the scene successfully.
Later police shifted the bodies to tehsil headquarters hospital Taxila for autopsy.
The police registered a case and started an investigation.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Ramadan well-wishers
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes outcomes of Emergency Arab Summit in Cairo
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two brothers gunned down over minor dispute4 minutes ago
-
Man sets himself on fire over domestic dispute1 hour ago
-
Crackdown: Four criminals held; Illegal liquor and weapon seized1 hour ago
-
CM condoles death of 4 children due to fire in Cholistan10 hours ago
-
Chiniot police officers promoted to senior ranks11 hours ago
-
PTA Chairman meets VEON leadership at MWC 202511 hours ago
-
Pakistani journalists to enhance skills in UK through prestigious fellowship11 hours ago
-
Woman killed, six injured in a road accident in Wah Cantt12 hours ago
-
President summons senate session on Thursday12 hours ago
-
Gov’t committed to economic prosperity: Bilal Kayani12 hours ago
-
KP CM for timely action to curb terrorism13 hours ago
-
Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned in Sukkur ATC13 hours ago