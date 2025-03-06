Open Menu

Two Brothers Gunned Down Over Minor Dispute

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Two brothers gunned down over minor dispute

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Two brothers had been gunned down over pity issue in village Khurrum Paracha in the limits of Taxila Police station , police sources have said.

They said that Nusrat Shah wanted to install an electric pole for power supply to his house on the common inherited land which was objected by his cousins Touqeer Shah and Toufeeq Shah.

When Nusrat was working on the site, Touqeer Shah and Toufeeq Shah came and objected the work and during exchange of hot word, Nusrat took out his pistol and showered bullets over both brothers killing them on the spot.

The accused managed to escape from the scene successfully.

Later police shifted the bodies to tehsil headquarters hospital Taxila for autopsy.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

APP/ajq/378

