Two Brothers Held For Violating Copyrights Of Honda

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:14 PM

Two brothers held for violating copyrights of Honda

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday arrested two real brothers for violating copyrights of Honda company by reproducing/ selling Honda replica/counterfeit generators and recovered 20 infringed generators

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday arrested two real brothers for violating copyrights of Honda company by reproducing/ selling Honda replica/counterfeit generators and recovered 20 infringed generators.

According to spokesman for the Agency, the premier investigation body's Corporate Crime Circle, Karachi upon receipt of a complaint on Friday from M/s Honda Japan through their distributor M/s Atlas Honda Pakistan Ltd., conducted a raid at M/s Javed Engineering and M/s Al Rehman & Co. situated at Generator Market, New Challi area on the allegations that the both unauthorized companies were illegally indulged in infringing the copyright of actual copyright owner M/s Honda Japan by violating/reproducing/replica/counterfeiting/title/artistic work (label design) / Logo Name of "HONDA" without consent, knowledge and authority or prior permission of actual copyright owner i.

e. M/s Honda Japan.

Two real brothers accused Hassan and Saif were the owners of the above mentioned companies involved in business of selling of infringed Honda Generators.

FIA also seized 20 infringed Honda generators.

FIR No.29/2021 of FIA, Corporate Crime Circle, Karachi under section 56, 66, 66-A of Copyright Ordinance, 1962, had been registered against accused persons. Further investigations were underway.

