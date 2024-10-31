Two Brothers Hit By Speeding Car In Lahore Die
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 31, 2024 | 01:16 PM
Noor-ul-Hassan and Mahmood-ul-Hassan had come to Lahore to join Pakistan Army as soldiers
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2024) In a heartbreaking incident, two brothers died at a local hospital after being hit by a speeding car in the Southern Cantt area of Lahore on Thursday.
The accident took place on October 21 when the driver, identified as Esha, ran over 20-year-old Noor-ul-Hassan and 18-year-old Mahmood-ul-Hassan, who were aspiring to join Pakistan Army.
The brothers had traveled from Sheikhupura to Lahore to submit their recruitment documents.
The witnesses said that the driver was speeding at the time of the incident which resulted into severe injuries to both brothers. Despite battling for their lives in the hospital for several days, they ultimately could not survive.
Following the tragic event, a case was registered against Esha by the father of the deceased brothers with the police, who are currently investigating the matter.
