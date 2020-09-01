UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Hit To Death

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:48 PM

Two brothers hit to death

Two brothers were killed in a road accident near Toll Plaza at National Highway on Tuesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Two brothers were killed in a road accident near Toll Plaza at National Highway on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Saleem and his brother Muhammad Naeem residents of Karamabad locality were going to their workplace in Pattoki when a rashly driven bus hit their motorcycle near Toll Plaza.

Both the brothers died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to THQ hospital Pattoki.

More Stories From Pakistan

