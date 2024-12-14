Open Menu

Two Brothers Hit To Death By Tractor-trolley

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Two brothers hit to death by tractor-trolley

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Two brothers were run over by a tractor-trolley near Karor Lal Eisan.

According to Rescue officials, a tractor trolley loaded with sugarcane hit a motorcycle near 90 Morr Tehsil Karor Lal Eisan.

As a result, two brothers, Adeel and Shakil, died on the spot. The tractor trolley driver managed to escape. Rescue teams shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place due to speeding and carelessness. Police took the tractor trolley into custody.

