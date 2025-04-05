Open Menu

Two Brothers Injured In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Two brothers were critically injured in a road accident in Old Hasilpur.

Rescue 1122 said that two students had suffered severe wounds as their motorcycle hit a tree in Old Hasilpur, Vehari road.

The rescuers along with ambulance rushed to the scene and provided emergency medical aid to the injured. The injured had sustained head injuries and both were in a critical condition. They were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur. Rescue 1122 said that injured were identified as 15-year-old Ali and 12-year-old Noman. They are residents of Darra Molvi Atta.

