SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Two brothers were injured in a road accident near here on Wednesday.

According to police, Ameer Hamza and Ameer Talha were riding a motorcyclewhen a rashly driven car hit their two-wheeler near Pakistan Chowk, Cantt Sialkot.

Police have register a case against the car driver and started investigation.