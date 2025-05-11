Two Brothers Injured In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Two brothers were injured in a road accident here on Sunday.
According to rescue-1122, Awal Khan (22) and his brother Aqal
Khan (24) were riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven
bus hit their two-wheeler near Motra Stop, Sialkot-Daska Road.
They sustained multiple injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital.
