Two brothers injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Two brothers were injured in a road accident here on Sunday.

According to rescue-1122, Awal Khan (22) and his brother Aqal

Khan (24) were riding a motorcycle when a recklessly driven

bus hit their two-wheeler near Motra Stop, Sialkot-Daska Road.

They sustained multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital.