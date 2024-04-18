Two brothers involved in the murder case arrested in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police arrested two brothers for shooting to death a man over the dispute of goats gazing in their fields in Chappri in Jand town of Attock on Thursday.

Zaffar Khan has reported to Police that Amant Khan has willingly entered his goats in the fields owned by his brother Fazal Khan.

When he objected his act, both have exchanged hot words after which Amant Khan called by brother Phool Khan and both equipped with 30-bore pistol and 8-MM rifle attack him. Resultantly he received bullet injuries at his chest and died on the spot.

The suspects managed to escape from the scene. Later Police raided at their hideouts and arrested them besides recovery of both weapons utilized in the cold blood murder.

