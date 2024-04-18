Two Brothers Involved In The Murder Case Arrested In Attock
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:13 PM
Police arrested two brothers for shooting to death a man over the dispute of goats gazing in their fields in Chappri in Jand town of Attock on Thursday
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police arrested two brothers for shooting to death a man over the dispute of goats gazing in their fields in Chappri in Jand town of Attock on Thursday.
Zaffar Khan has reported to Police that Amant Khan has willingly entered his goats in the fields owned by his brother Fazal Khan.
When he objected his act, both have exchanged hot words after which Amant Khan called by brother Phool Khan and both equipped with 30-bore pistol and 8-MM rifle attack him. Resultantly he received bullet injuries at his chest and died on the spot.
The suspects managed to escape from the scene. Later Police raided at their hideouts and arrested them besides recovery of both weapons utilized in the cold blood murder.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Kenya military helicopter crashes with defence chief on board: police
Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.37 billion
Firefighters battle Copenhagen blaze for third day as facade collapses
Biden to receive Kennedy family backing against RFK threat
Stock markets rise as traders consider US rate outlook
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir M ..
Jail terms sought for accused in $1.8 bn Malaysian fund fraud
Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases
Business community alarmed by alleged Cigarette tax violations
Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador
KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested in Attock attempted murder case5 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates Amir Muqam for assuming ch ..54 minutes ago
-
Parvez Elahi's indictment delayed again in two cases1 hour ago
-
Iran-Pakistan ties strengthen amid economic and regional cooperation: Ambassador1 hour ago
-
KP CM condemns killing of custom officials in Dera1 hour ago
-
Sindh Tourism Minister calls on Governor56 minutes ago
-
Four arrested over gang rape56 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns reference against Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah56 minutes ago
-
2,986 new street lights installed in city53 minutes ago
-
Authorities to launch special campaign for registration of vulnerable groups54 minutes ago
-
Rs 412,000 fine imposed on hotel/tandoor owners for selling Roti, Naan at higher rates54 minutes ago
-
Opposition's protest amid President's address taints parliamentary norms: Raisani54 minutes ago