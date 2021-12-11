Two brothers kill each other

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Two brothers here Saturday shot dead each other over a domestic dispute in Malogo area at Jhagra village, police said.

According to police spokesman, two brothers identified as Uzair Khan and Aziz Khan opened fire on each other.

As a result, both sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Police have rushed to the spot and shifted dead bodies to the hospital for postmortem. The funeral prayers of both the brothers were offered and buried in their ancestral graveyard.