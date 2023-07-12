Two brothers kill each other

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Two brothers reportedly shot dead each other over some domestic dispute in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 22-year-old Zaib Rustam and 25-year-old Sohail Rustam r/o Chuta Rasoolpura exchanged harsh words and then started blunt firing on each other over some disputes early in the morning.

As a result, both brothers received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. During exchange of fire, their grandmother Muhammad Bibi (70) also received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted her to Rural Health Center Khurarianwala.

The area police took the bodies into custody and started investigation, he added.