Two brothers killed, another injured in sporadic firing outside District and Sessions Court in Hyberabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Two brothers lost their lives while another received serious wounds as a result of sporadic firing of unknown armed persons here outside the District and Sessions Court Hyderabad on Friday morning.

According to Police, the incident took place around 0800 hours when two real brothers Ali Muhammad Hajano, Mashoq Ali Hajano and their cousin Sujawal Hajano were waiting for opening the main gate of the court when six persons who were on motorbike reached there and resorted to sporadic firing and managed to flee from the scene.

As a result of firing, Ali Muhammad Hajano and Mashooq Ali Hajano died on the spot while their cousin Sujawal Hajano received serious wounds. After incident, the Police rushed to spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

The Police claimed the initial investigation indicating that the firing incident took place due to enmity as two years back three members of Burdi community were shot dead in a scuffle at Seri town of Hyderabad Taluka Rural.