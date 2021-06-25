UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Killed As Their Motorcycle Hit By Trailer

Two brothers killed as their motorcycle hit by trailer

Two brothers were killed and their friend was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding trailer near Burhan Bridge on GT Road in limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Friday

Two brothers were killed and their friend was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding trailer near Burhan Bridge on GT Road in limits of Hassanabdal Police Station on Friday.

According to a spokesman of District Emergency Office, the deceased were identified as Chamman Gull (20) and his brother Aman Gull (13) and the injured as Agha.

The spokesman said the trailer was rashly driven by its driver which after hitting the motorcycle crushed the two brothers to death.

The trailer driver managed to escape.

