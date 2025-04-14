Two Brothers Killed In A Brawl
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Two real brothers were shot dead by their rivals after a domestic dispute here at chowpal village under the jurisdiction of Sahiwal police station on Monday.
Police said that the victims were identified as -- Bilal (14) and Munawer (22).
Police was investigating the double murder case.
Recent Stories
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Niece killed for honor6 minutes ago
-
Aun Chaudhry praises Overseas Pakistanis as 'Heroes', assures investments Safe & secure6 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed in a brawl6 minutes ago
-
Bridging innovation and results, Afnan Rehman stands at the forefront of SEO excellence in Pakistan� ..55 minutes ago
-
Driving IT innovation as a digital entrepreneur and youth leader, Hamad Bashir Khattak blends tech e ..55 minutes ago
-
Over 1.14 lakh children suffering from malnutrition in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Crackdown against unfit vehicle continues1 hour ago
-
14 power pilferers nabbed2 hours ago
-
CTO Zeeshan pays surpriss visit to F-6 Markaz, reviews traffic arrangements2 hours ago
-
PM greets Sikhs on Vaisakhi; calls for following festival's spirit3 hours ago
-
JI, JUI hold separate rallies in solidarity with people of Gaza12 hours ago
-
Delegation of US congress calls on Ayaz Sadiq13 hours ago