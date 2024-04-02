Open Menu

Two Brothers Killed In Bahawalnagar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Two brothers were ambushed and killed near Kudarpur in the jurisdiction of Minchanabad police station, Bahawalnagar on Tuesday.

According to reports, the victims identified as Nane Khan and Sabir Ali were residents of Nooran Aahloka.

They were on their way to court for a case presentation when they were attacked.

The assailants opened fire on the brothers, killing them on the spot.

The accused then fled the scene.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are searching for the suspects.

