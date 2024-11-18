Two brothers killed in Jamrud firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Unknown assailants on Monday fired multiple shots on a car, killing two real brothers in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district.

Police said two local brothers, identified as Falak Jan and Abdul Malik were travelling in their Mehran car when unknown assailants fired at their vehicle near Wazir Dhand check post, killing both the brothers on the scene.

Area police reached the area and shifted bodies of both the brothers to hospital for medico-legal procedure. Police said the motive behind the killing was yet unknown however, an investigation has been started into the incident.

APP/vak