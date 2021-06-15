Two brothers killed in Khuzdar firing

Unknown armed men gunned down two brothers in Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on late Monday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men gunned down two brothers in Baghbana area of Khuzdar district on late Monday night.

According to Levies Force, unidentified gunmen entered the house of Abdul Rehman and opened fire at his two sons namely Muhammad Rafiq and Muhammad Akbar near Tehsil Baghban area and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Levies force on information, reached the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital where the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.