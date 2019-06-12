Two brothers killed in Quetta firing

Unknown armed men riding a motorcycle Wednesday shot dead two brothers in Shebaz Twon area of provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men riding a motorcycle Wednesday shot dead two brothers in Shebaz Twon area of provincial capital.

According to police sources, the deceased were identified as 30-year-old Muhammad Sadam Umar and his brother 29-year-old Muhammad Zai Umar.

Their bodies were shifted by the police to the Civil Hospital which were were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason of killing is stated to be an old enmity.