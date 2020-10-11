UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Two brothers were killed while another sustained serious injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Shahpur police station on Sunday.

Police said that Tauqeer Abbas (25) resident of Shahpur along with his brother Tanveer Abbas (22) and cousin Azhar Abbas (20) was riding a motorcycle on Sargodha-Khushab road when a recklessly driven bus hit their two-wheeler near Wagowal village.

As a result, all the motorcyclists were injured.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to DHQ Teaching Hospital, where Tauqeer and Tanveer succumbed to their injuries while Azhar suffered multiple injuries.

Police have registered a case against the bus driver.

More Stories From Pakistan

