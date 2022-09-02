UrduPoint.com

Two Brothers Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Two brothers killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, Sept 02 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Two brothers were killed and another man was injured in a road accident near here on Friday.

Rescue sources said that two brothers were travelling on a motorcycle when a truck overturned on them after striking a road divider near Makuana bypass on Jarranwala road.

The two bike riders Hunzala and Mursad, sons of Iftikhar, resident of chak 216-RB, tehsil Jarranwala died on the spot, while Azeem son of Muhammad Ali of chak 109-RB was injured. Rescue team moved the bodies and injured person to DHQ hospital.

