Two brothers killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

Two brothers were killed as a speedy trawler crushed their motorcycle in the limits of Bhitai Nagar Police station, here, on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Two brothers were killed as a speedy trawler crushed their motorcycle in the limits of Bhitai Nagar Police station, here, on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Huzoor Bux and Salman Marri.

According to sources, both the deceased brothers were residents of Kotri whose bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.