Two brothers killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Two brothers riding a motorbike were killed when their bike collided with a truck here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Two brothers riding a motorbike were killed when their bike collided with a truck here on Friday.

According to the police, the accident took place near the CIA Center in the limits of Baldia police station.

The police told that the two young brothers Muhammad Qayum and Muhammad Naeem were the sons of Noor Muhammad, and residents of Mirpurkhas.

The police said that those who witnessed the accident told that the truck driver struck the motorbike, badly disfiguring the bodies of the deceased in the accident.

The police arrested the driver Muhammad Sajjad, a resident of Nazimabad, Karachi hailing from Abottabad, and confiscated the truck bearing registration number K-5716.

The bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.