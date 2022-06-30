Two brothers killed in road mishap

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) ::Two persons were killed in motorcycle-tractor trolley collision here on Phool Nagar road on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 said that brothers-Moaazam Fiaz (14) and Mohsin Fiaz (12) r/o Mitharadaas village,were travelling towards Kot Radha Kishan on motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit and killed them on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Rural Health Center,Phool Nagar,said Rescue 1122.

Police launched investigation.