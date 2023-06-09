Two brothers killed in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Two brothers were killed while another two persons sustained serious injuries in a collision between a tractor trolley and a car at Adda Riazabad near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 38-year-old Saeed Omer along with his brother 35-year old Asif Omer residents of Village 229/TDA of Fatehpur were returning home by car when a speeding tractor trolley collided with the car.

Resultantly, they both have died on the spot while another two persons Asif and Sadheer sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

However, police concerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident by taking the tractor trolley into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene.