Two brothers killed in Swabi

SWABI, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) ::Two real brothers were killed at Parmoli area over a land dispute, police said on Saturday.

According to First Information Report, Shad Ali, Pardes, Noshin and Muslim sons of Masil opened fire on the victims over an old enmity.

Both the injured were shifted to nearby hospital but they succumbed to their injuries.

In other incident, a speedy motorcycle hit an eight years old boy Umair son of Ibrahim resident of Tarlandi. They boy died on the spot. Police shifted the body to hospital.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.