Two Brothers Killed, One Injured In Mardan Shooting
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Two brothers were killed and another was injured in a shooting incident in the Kahoi Barmol area of Mardan district on Friday.
According to a private news channel and police officials, the clash erupted after a heated argument while grazing goats in a field.
The accused fled the scene after the incident.
Police confirmed that a case has been registered and raids are under way to arrest those involved. The bodies of the victims and the injured man were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
EU agrees to boost Europol's role against migrant smuggling, human trafficking
Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women MPAs delegation meets Governor KP6 minutes ago
-
Two brothers killed, one injured in Mardan shooting6 minutes ago
-
CM orders urgent repair of drainage system, roads of Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Wildlife authority operation against illegal hunting in Kohat16 minutes ago
-
UNOCHA pledges support for flood-hit areas16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bannu reviews development projects26 minutes ago
-
UoB Mastung Sub-Campus marks World Pharmacy Day with emphasis on service, professionalism36 minutes ago
-
PRCS Chairperson meets Norwegian Red Cross President to enhance global humanitarian action36 minutes ago
-
Experts for addressing policy inconsistencies, transparency and inclusivity in Pakistan’s draft In ..46 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat visited FATA University46 minutes ago
-
Integrated plan inked to facilitate talented AJK Jaraal Rajput students46 minutes ago
-
One killed in motorbike accident in Karachi46 minutes ago