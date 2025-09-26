Open Menu

Two Brothers Killed, One Injured In Mardan Shooting

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Two brothers were killed and another was injured in a shooting incident in the Kahoi Barmol area of Mardan district on Friday.

According to a private news channel and police officials, the clash erupted after a heated argument while grazing goats in a field.

The accused fled the scene after the incident.

Police confirmed that a case has been registered and raids are under way to arrest those involved. The bodies of the victims and the injured man were shifted to a nearby hospital.

