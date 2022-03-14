UrduPoint.com

Two Brothers Killed Over Land Dispute In Hangu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Two brothers killed over land dispute in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Two real brothers were killed on Monday when their rivals opened fire at them near post office building in Hangu.

District Police Officer ( DPO), Ikramullah Khan said that culprits manged to escape after firing, adding police have launched search operation in the area to arrest people involved in the double murder.

DPO said that cause of murdering was a dispute over the property. He assured that culprits would be arrested soon to bring them to justice.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Fire Police Hangu Post

Recent Stories

Corruption and incompetence are Pakistan's biggest ..

Corruption and incompetence are Pakistan's biggest problems: Mian Zahid Hussain

47 minutes ago
 PIA CEO, Australian envoy discuss Lahore-Sydney fl ..

PIA CEO, Australian envoy discuss Lahore-Sydney flight service

33 minutes ago
 PM Khan always promoted local culture internationa ..

PM Khan always promoted local culture internationally: Dr Akhtar Malik

33 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot Rs 150,000 from mobile phone shop

Dacoits loot Rs 150,000 from mobile phone shop

33 minutes ago
 2.52-kg gold recovered from passenger

2.52-kg gold recovered from passenger

33 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Chernobyl loses power again: operator

Ukraine's Chernobyl loses power again: operator

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>