Two brothers killed over land dispute in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Two real brothers were killed on Monday when their rivals opened fire at them near post office building in Hangu.

District Police Officer ( DPO), Ikramullah Khan said that culprits manged to escape after firing, adding police have launched search operation in the area to arrest people involved in the double murder.

DPO said that cause of murdering was a dispute over the property. He assured that culprits would be arrested soon to bring them to justice.