Two Brothers Killed Over Minor Dispute

Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:48 PM

Two brothers were killed over a minor dispute in the limits of Bhalwal Sadar police station, on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Two brothers were killed over a minor dispute in the limits of Bhalwal Sadar police station, on Friday.

The police said that some hot words were exchanged between Farhad Shah, resident of Nabi-Shah village, and Asad Shah over minor issue.

To which, accused Farhad Shah, along with his armed accomplices, opened indiscriminate firing on Asad and his brother Fakhar Shah and fled from the scene. As a result, both brothers died on the spot.

On receiving information, the police team rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Bhalwal for postmortem.

DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed has taken notice of the incident and ordered to arrest the accused immediately.

