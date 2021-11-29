Two brothers killed over old enmity

Two brothers were shot dead over an old enmity after their release from jail in the area of Lundianwala police station on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Two brothers were shot dead over an old enmity after their release from jail in the area of Lundianwala police station on Monday.

A police spokesman said that one Abbas alias Javaid (38), son of Abdul Hameed, and his brother Ishtiaq (45), had been in jail over their alleged involvement in a murder case, FIR No 351/19.

After being released on bail, when they reached Chak No 656 /7, Mandi Bachiana, their rival Haji Jamshaid, along with his accomplices, opened fire on them, killing both on the spot.

The police shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem while the accused managed to escape from the scene after the incident.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood took notice of the double murder and directed City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan to probe the matter and submit a report at the earliest, the spokesman added.