Two brothers killed over petty dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Two brothers were killed over allegations of stealing of water pump in the Swabi district, police said on Monday.

Police said that accused Muhammad Ali and Sajjad Khan had allegedly started firing at Ali Zaman and Zeeshan when they were sitting in his shop at village Moli.

Police said the dispute was the theft case of the water pump.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.