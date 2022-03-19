Two brothers killed over property dispute

Two brothers were killed by firing of their rivals over a property dispute in village Panjpir of Swabi on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Two brothers were killed by firing of their rivals over a property dispute in village Panjpir of Swabi on Saturday.

According to police, Mashood Iqbal lodged report in police station, that his father and uncle were visiting their land in Shagai Panjpir when rival group of Sher Akbar opened indiscriminate firing on them.

Both my father and uncle, Amjad and Toufeeq, succumbed to bullet wounds on the spot.

The attackers managed to escape from the crime scene. Case has been registered and investigation was underway.