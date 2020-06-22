UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Killed Over Property Dispute In Bara

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 12:39 PM

Two brothers killed over property dispute in Bara

A dispute over property issue led to the killing of two brothers when a group started firing in Nala Malak Dinkhel area of Bara tehsil here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :A dispute over property issue led to the killing of two brothers when a group started firing in Nala Malak Dinkhel area of Bara tehsil here on Monday.

Police said two brothers identified as Niaz Muhammad and Sher Ali were killed while a woman sustained bullet wounds when unknown persons fired at their opponents in Daulatkhel area of Malak Dinkhel over a property related issue.

Bodies of the brothers were shifted to THQ hospital for medico legal procedure while police have started investigating the incident.

