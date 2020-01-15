Two brothers killed, three injured in firing incident in Faisalabad

Two brothers were killed while three others sustained injuries in a firing incident over a domestic dispute near here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) -:Two brothers were killed while three others sustained injuries in a firing incident over a domestic dispute near here on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the dispute was developed among four brothers and their brother-in-law over some domestic issue in Eden Valley on Chak No 208-Road.

On today, they opened fire on each other.

As a result, two brother, including Sheikh Naveed and Sheikh Rasheed, were killed on the spot while Jamil, Javed and their brother-in-law Sheikh Ahsan were injured.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.