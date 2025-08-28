Two Brothers' Killers Shot Dead In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2025 | 08:49 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Two prime suspects involved in the murder of two real brothers over just 30 rupees dispute have been killed in a police encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Lahore.
According to the police officials, the CCD Chung had arrested the accused Owais and Shahzad on Wednesday night and had begun conducting raids to trace and apprehend their accomplices based on the information extracted during interrogation.
During a raid conducted last night, police said the team came under heavy gunfire from the suspects’ accomplices who were attempting to free the arrested men.
In response, the police returned the fire in self-defence. When the firing ceased, both Owais and Shahzad were found dead at the scene. Their accomplices managed to flee amid the exchange. No injuries were reported among law enforcement officers, said officials.
A search operation is now underway to track down the remaining suspects involved in the case. The CCD officials have vowed to continue their crackdown on criminal elements and bring all fugitives to justice.
