Two brothers murdered in dacoity bid

SHIKUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The unidentified robbers on Wednesday murdered 2 brothers in a dacoity bid on Sargodha road near near Jhamky area.

The police spokesman said the deceased had been identified as Zain and Armughan Zaib.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons and started investigation.

