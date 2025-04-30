Two Brothers Murdered In Dacoity Bid
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SHIKUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The unidentified robbers on Wednesday murdered 2 brothers in a dacoity bid on Sargodha road near near Jhamky area.
The police spokesman said the deceased had been identified as Zain and Armughan Zaib.
The police registered a case against unidentified persons and started investigation.
APP/rft/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAF’s swift, timely response compels 4 Indian jets to retreat5 minutes ago
-
Two brothers murdered in dacoity bid5 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakhstan university heads vow to strengthen collaboration5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 133,200 cusecs water25 minutes ago
-
Weather system brings hope for heat-weary people; rain predicted from May 1 to 425 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide25 minutes ago
-
Police arrest drug pusher, recover heroin25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan regions' most suitable market for digital startups, foreign investment: PM35 minutes ago
-
48 tourist destinations out of 87 closed in IIOJK45 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held45 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi achieves 99% polio vaccination target55 minutes ago
-
Gunmen murder retired policeman in Adezai55 minutes ago