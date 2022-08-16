Two brothers shot dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Two brothers were gunned down by rivals, in the jurisdiction of Nowshera police station on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place in Kordhi village of tehsil Khushab where Muhammad Zubair along with others allegedly shot dead Fateh Khan and his brother Muhammad Usman and fled the scene.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

RPO Sargodha Muhammad Azhar Akram took notice of the double murder and soughta report from DPO Khushab Asad Ijaz Malhi in this regard.