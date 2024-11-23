Open Menu

Two Brothers Shot Dead In Abbottabad Over Personal Enmity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Two brothers shot dead in Abbottabad over personal enmity

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Two real brothers were killed on Saturday by their rivals, who ambushed them and opened fire as a result of an ongoing feud.

According to police sources, Muhammad Ilyas, the son of Wali Asghar, a resident of Doetar Dehmtor, filed an FIR stating that on the night between Friday and Saturday, his two sons, Fahad and Owais, residents of Dehmtor Doetar within the jurisdiction of the Nawan Shehr Police Station, had just closed their milk shop at Bani Chowk and were returning home.

As they approached a location near Takiya on the Dehmtor Bypass Road, the accused—comprising Aurangzeb, son of Sher Muhammad Khan, along with his sons Amir, Noman, Suleman, and Usman—set up an ambush by blocking the road with their dumper truck and a parked vehicle.

They exited their car and opened fire with firearms, killing the two brothers.

The motive for the enmity between the accused and the victims stems from a previous murder conflict. The complainant stated that the accused had previously threatened the victims with death over a minor argument. The Nawan Shehr Police Station has registered a case under sections 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and is actively working to apprehend the accused.

