Two Brothers Shot Dead In Abbottabad Over Personal Enmity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Two real brothers were killed on Saturday by their rivals, who ambushed them and opened fire as a result of an ongoing feud.
According to police sources, Muhammad Ilyas, the son of Wali Asghar, a resident of Doetar Dehmtor, filed an FIR stating that on the night between Friday and Saturday, his two sons, Fahad and Owais, residents of Dehmtor Doetar within the jurisdiction of the Nawan Shehr Police Station, had just closed their milk shop at Bani Chowk and were returning home.
As they approached a location near Takiya on the Dehmtor Bypass Road, the accused—comprising Aurangzeb, son of Sher Muhammad Khan, along with his sons Amir, Noman, Suleman, and Usman—set up an ambush by blocking the road with their dumper truck and a parked vehicle.
They exited their car and opened fire with firearms, killing the two brothers.
The motive for the enmity between the accused and the victims stems from a previous murder conflict. The complainant stated that the accused had previously threatened the victims with death over a minor argument. The Nawan Shehr Police Station has registered a case under sections 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and is actively working to apprehend the accused.
Recent Stories
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry weather forecast in Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Delegation sent to review security situation in Kurram13 minutes ago
-
Labourer electrocuted13 minutes ago
-
TWG meeting on humanitarian protection held13 minutes ago
-
Nishtar doctors, other staff appear before police in HIV infection inquiry23 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian ambassador praises Sindh Governor’s initiatives23 minutes ago
-
Hindus from India reach Pakistan for pilgrimage33 minutes ago
-
Two women shot dead in separate incidents33 minutes ago
-
Urbom's visits in northern Sindh to bring sustainable development: Shafqat Shah33 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police shifts drug addicts to rehabilitation centers after arrest43 minutes ago
-
NADRA showcases biometric solutions at its maiden appearance at IDEAS 202443 minutes ago
-
Hindus from India reach Pakistan for pilgrimage43 minutes ago