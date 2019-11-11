Two Brothers Shot Dead In Sialkot
Some unidentified armed men Monday shot dead two brothers for unknown reasons in village Dheelaykey, Daska
According to police, Rizwan and Shehzad were working in the fields when some unidentified armed men approached them and shot them dead.
Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.
DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Firoze took notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits. Police have registered a case.