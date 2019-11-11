UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Shot Dead In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:29 PM

Two brothers shot dead in Sialkot

Some unidentified armed men Monday shot dead two brothers for unknown reasons in village Dheelaykey, Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Some unidentified armed men Monday shot dead two brothers for unknown reasons in village Dheelaykey, Daska.

According to police, Rizwan and Shehzad were working in the fields when some unidentified armed men approached them and shot them dead.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Firoze took notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits. Police have registered a case.

