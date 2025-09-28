Two brothers shot dead over family dispute in Mardan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Two brothers were killed in a firing incident over a domestic dispute in Shero Dheri area of Katlang Tehsil on Sunday.

According to private news channel, police sources said that the tragic incident occurred during a quarrel related to women, when unknown assailants opened fire, killing the siblings on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Zeeshan and Qasim.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.