UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Brothers Shot Dead Over Land Dispute In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:46 PM

Two brothers shot dead over land dispute in Khanewal

Two brothers were shot dead while another sustained injuries over a land dispute at Basti Kumharanwali near Makhdoompur on Thursday

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Two brothers were shot dead while another sustained injuries over a land dispute at Basti Kumharanwali near Makhdoompur on Thursday.

According to the police, Ajmal Shah had a dispute with Sajad over two kanal of land.

Today, the accused started firing on the rival party in which Ajmal and his brother Tajamal Hussain died while Muzaffar Shah was injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and the injured to Makhdoompur Hospital while the police started the investigations.

Later, District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Omer Saeed formed a special team led by a DSP to investigate the incident.

However, the police arrested the accused, Sajjad, while raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Those talking of martial law living in fool's para ..

5 minutes ago

Foolproof security arrangements finalised for Muha ..

10 minutes ago

Weightlifters' trials for 33rd National Games to b ..

10 minutes ago

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NP ..

10 minutes ago

KP men, women volleyball trials to be held on Sept ..

11 minutes ago

Russia to Hold Talks on Gas Price With Belarus Soo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.