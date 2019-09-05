Two brothers shot dead over land dispute in Khanewal

Two brothers were shot dead while another sustained injuries over a land dispute at Basti Kumharanwali near Makhdoompur on Thursday

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Two brothers were shot dead while another sustained injuries over a land dispute at Basti Kumharanwali near Makhdoompur on Thursday.

According to the police, Ajmal Shah had a dispute with Sajad over two kanal of land.

Today, the accused started firing on the rival party in which Ajmal and his brother Tajamal Hussain died while Muzaffar Shah was injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and the injured to Makhdoompur Hospital while the police started the investigations.

Later, District Police Officer (DPO) Malik Omer Saeed formed a special team led by a DSP to investigate the incident.

However, the police arrested the accused, Sajjad, while raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.