Two brothers shot dead over old enmity

Two brothers were killed,while two others including a passerby suffered injuries in a firing incident over old enmity here in Khadian near old lorry adda

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Two brothers were killed,while two others including a passerby suffered injuries in a firing incident over old enmity here in Khadian near old lorry adda.

Police said on Wednesday that three brothers--Sabir Dogar (45),Maskeen Dogar (40) and Zafar Dogar (36),r/o Chugian Chorr,were travelling to meet their relatives when four unidentified armed men riding on motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire at them near old lorry adda.

Consequently,Sabir and Maskeen died on the spot,while Zafar and a passerby Moulvi Amin (40) suffered bullet injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ hospital.

Police said the cause behind the incident was an old enmity.

Police registered case and started investigation.