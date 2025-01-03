Two Brothers Shot Dead Over Old Enmity
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Two brothers were murdered over an enmity at a village in Khurrianwala police limits on Friday.
According to police sources, accused Mudassar Shah and his accomplices opened fire at Asif Shah and his
brother Aashir Shah at Chak No 73-Rb, Karianwala.
They died instantly
Police reached the site and shifted the bodies to mortuaries after collecting forensic evidence.
RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has sought a report on the incident.
Separately, a man shot dead his brother-in-law over a domestic issue at Ghulam Muhammad Abad.
The accused, Sajjad, killed his brother-in-law Abdul Qadir and injured his wife Iqra.
The body was moved to the mortuary while the injured woman was rushed to hospital.
