Two brothers shot killed over family dispute

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Three armed attackers on Wednesday shot killed two brothers over a family dispute near Housing Colony in the limits of Hassanabdal Police Station.

According to police, Farhad Ali, uncle of the deceased, lodged a report before the police station that his nephews Muhammad Arif and Muhammad Ismail, r/o Charsadda and presently living in the area used to run a dairy shop.

Both were coming back after attending a reconciliatory meeting which was held to settle a marriage dispute by notables of the family.

He said that when they reached near Ahmed Din Khan Road, Mansoor Khan along with two other accompanies, riding on a motorcycle, intercepted them and sprayed bullets on them.

As a result, both died on the spot.

Police handed over the bodies for burial after an autopsy at THQ hospital.

Police registered a double murder case against the nominated accused and launched further investigations.