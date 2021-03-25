UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers, Sister Crushed To Death By Dumper

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

Two brothers, sister crushed to death by dumper

Two brothers and their sister were killed when the two-wheeler was hit by a dumper in the vicinity of Michini Gate police station on Warsak Road here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Two brothers and their sister were killed when the two-wheeler was hit by a dumper in the vicinity of Michini Gate police station on Warsak Road here on Thursday.

Michini police said two youths identified as Salman and Naveed and their sister, Priya, children of Farooq Masih, residents of Christian Colony, Warsak Road were killed when their bike was crushed by a dumper during morning hours.

Police further said the driver of the dumper, named Ajmal, son of Abdul Qadir a resident of Warsak Road made an attempt to flee the scene however he was letter arrested.

The vehicle and driver were brought to the police station and a case was registered against the driver.

