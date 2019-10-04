UrduPoint.com
Two Brothers Suffocate To Death In Well At Pakhal Mansehra

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:58 PM

Two brothers suffocate to death in well at Pakhal Mansehra

Two brothers suffocated to death as they tried to rescue their goats in the well here on Friday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Two brothers suffocated to death as they tried to rescue their goats in the well here on Friday.

Police sources said in Nokot Lower Pakhal village, district Mansehra, two brothers jumped into a deep well to rescue goats which had fell in it and the both fainted.

The Rescue 1122 have recovered ill-fated real brothers from the well and shifted them to the hospital where they succumbed to death.

They were identified as Ejaz son of Gohar Rehman police constable and his brother Nisar. Later, their funeral prayer was offered in village Nokot Lower Pakhal district Mansehra where a large number of the people from all around villages were present.

