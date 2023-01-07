UrduPoint.com

Two Brothers Suffocated In Topi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Two brothers suffocated in Topi

SWABI, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) ::Two brothers suffocated due to lack of oxygen in a house situated in Kotha area of Topi, while four members of the same family survived.

Rescue1122 Swabi reported on Saturday that a total of six people of the same family went unconscious due to gas leakage from a heater when they were sleeping.

The teams of Rescue1122 rushed to the spot and shifted all the victims to the hospital where two brothers Ahmed 13 and Hasnain 3 lost their lives while four other members including a Guardian Naveed, his wife and two daughters were provided first aid.

Related Topics

Wife Same Swabi Topi Rescue 1122 Gas Family All From

Recent Stories

PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Mary ..

PMLN senior leaders unhappy over promotion of Maryam Nawaz as senior Vice Presid ..

35 seconds ago
 OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorr ..

OPPO Shows the Cutting Edge Technologies of Tomorrow to Lead the Innovative Futu ..

23 minutes ago
 Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb ..

Plane makes emergency landing in Japan due to bomb threat

2 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker

2 hours ago
 Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speak ..

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

2 hours ago
 Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" under ..

Three-day Tech Conference "Future Fest 2023" underway at Lahore's Expo Center

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.