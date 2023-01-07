Two brothers suffocated in Topi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) ::Two brothers suffocated due to lack of oxygen in a house situated in Kotha area of Topi, while four members of the same family survived.

Rescue1122 Swabi reported on Saturday that a total of six people of the same family went unconscious due to gas leakage from a heater when they were sleeping.

The teams of Rescue1122 rushed to the spot and shifted all the victims to the hospital where two brothers Ahmed 13 and Hasnain 3 lost their lives while four other members including a Guardian Naveed, his wife and two daughters were provided first aid.