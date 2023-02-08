Two brothers wanted in alleged double murders case arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Urmar Police Station on Wednesday arrested two brothers wanted in an alleged double murder case.

According to police spokesman, the two accused were wanted for two and a half years on charges of murder and attempt to murder.

The alleged accused killed Nabi Gul, his son Abrar and other members of a family on July 13, 2020 over a property dispute and moved to an unknown location, the spokesman informed.

The weapons have also been recovered from the alleged accused.

Further investigation was underway.